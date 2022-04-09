How to Watch Stanford Spring Game

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Stanford Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford gets ready for the 2022 football season with its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon

Stanford had a rough 2021 season. Despite starting the year 3-2 that included a big 31-24 overtime upset win against No. 3 Oregon, the Cardinal finished just 3-9.

How to Watch the Stanford Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Michigan Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They lost their last nine games of the year, the last three of which were by 21 or more points.

It was a rough season for David Shaw and company, but this year they will look to bounce back and get back to the top of the Pac-12.

It isn't going to be easy for Stanford this year as it plays at home against USC and then at Washington and Oregon in the first four weeks.

The Cardinal also must travel to Notre Dame, UCLA and Utah. It is a rough schedule for a team looking for a bounce-back year.

Saturday, though, they get to get back on the field and showcase to the fans the team they will hit the field with when the season kicks off in September.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Stanford Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

New York Yankees
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macalusojust now
Richmond Raceway NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

By Phil Watsonjust now
Volleyball
College Volleyball

How to Watch Ohio State at Loyola Chicago in Men's College Volleyball

By Adam Childsjust now
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) prepares to hand off the football during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Stanford Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Alabama Texas A&M Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during a break in the action against Toronto FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montreal

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
USATSI_17402139
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colgate at Army in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Primeira Liga

Tondela vs. Sporting Stream

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy