How to Watch Stanford Spring Game

Stanford gets ready for the 2022 football season with its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon

Stanford had a rough 2021 season. Despite starting the year 3-2 that included a big 31-24 overtime upset win against No. 3 Oregon, the Cardinal finished just 3-9.

How to Watch the Stanford Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

They lost their last nine games of the year, the last three of which were by 21 or more points.

It was a rough season for David Shaw and company, but this year they will look to bounce back and get back to the top of the Pac-12.

It isn't going to be easy for Stanford this year as it plays at home against USC and then at Washington and Oregon in the first four weeks.

The Cardinal also must travel to Notre Dame, UCLA and Utah. It is a rough schedule for a team looking for a bounce-back year.

Saturday, though, they get to get back on the field and showcase to the fans the team they will hit the field with when the season kicks off in September.

