Stanford has defeated Oregon State in the last 11 matchups between the two schools. Is this the year the Beavers bite back?

In a battle of Pac-12 North opponents looking to bounce back from tough losses, Oregon State hosts Stanford on Saturday.

The Beavers will look to improve to 5-0 at home this season, while the Cardinal are going for their first conference win since defeating No. 5 Oregon.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Oregon State enters this game at 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in conference play. The Beavers boast one of the best offenses in the Pac-12, averaging 441.2 yards and 33.9 points per game.

In last week's overtime loss, redshirt junior running back B.J. Baylor ran for 98 yards and a score on 22 carries. Baylor is the Pac-12's leading rusher, averaging 107.8 yards per game.

There will be history on the line as well. Stanford is currently on an 11-game winning streak against Oregon State, dating back to 2010. The Beavers have come close to snapping that streak in recent years with a 15-14 loss in 2017, a 31-28 loss in 2019 and a 27-24 loss last year in Corvallis.

