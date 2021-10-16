    • October 18, 2021
    How to Watch Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Looking for its third straight win, Washington State will host Stanford on Saturday in a Pac-12 North battle.
    Washington State has looked like a brand new team in the month of October. After a 1-3 start to the season, including going 0-2 in Pac-12 play, the Cougars have rolled off two straight wins. It started with a convincing 21-6 road win over Cal before a come-from-behind upset victory against Oregon State last week. 

    How to Watch: Stanford vs. Washington State

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live Stream the Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A key to the Cougars' turnaround has been the play of sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura. Just last week, de Laura was 32-of-46, throwing the ball for 399 yards and three touchdowns against an Oregon State defense that has allowed just 276.5 passing yards per game this season. His 12 passing touchdowns on the year are tied for the most in the Pac-12.

    Washington State also has two of the top receivers in the Pac-12. Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris rank third and fourth, respectively, in the conference in receiving yards per game.

    Looking for their third straight win, the Cougars face a Stanford team that hasn't been a stranger to upsets this year. The Cardinal made headlines early in the season by blowing out a then-ranked USC team 42-28 in LA, then just two weeks ago beat No. 9 Oregon 31-24 in overtime. Like Washington State, Stanford is 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. 

    Washington State has won its last four games against Stanford, including a 49-22 victory the last time the teams met in 2019. However, the Cardinal hold a 40-29-1 all-time advantage in the series.

    Saturday's kickoff in Pullman is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
