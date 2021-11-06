Publish date:
How to Watch Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Maine Black Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maine Black Bears (4-4, 0-0 CAA) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium, in a CAA clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Maine vs. Stony Brook
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CW
- Stadium: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
Maine and Stony Brook Stats
- The Black Bears average just 0.3 more points per game (23.8) than the Seawolves allow (23.5).
- The Black Bears have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Seawolves have forced a turnover (0) this season.
- The Black Bears have allowed their opponents to score 30.6 points per game, 10.5 more than the 20.1 the Seawolves are scoring per contest.
- This season the Seawolves have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Black Bears' takeaways (2).
Maine Players to Watch
- Derek Robertson has 1,346 passing yards (168.3 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Freddie Brock has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 474 yards (59.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Elijah Barnwell has rushed for 274 yards (34.3 per game) on 69 carries with two touchdowns.
- Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 33 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Devin Young has hauled in 38 passes for 405 yards (50.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Shawn Bowman's 16 catches have yielded 197 yards (24.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Tyquell Fields leads Stony Brook with 1,459 passing yards (182.4 ypg) on 121-of-213 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 178 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
- Ty Son Lawton's team-high 787 rushing yards (98.4 per game) have come on 146 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Seba Nekhet has collected 278 yards (34.8 per game) on 66 attempts with one touchdown.
- Shawn Harris Jr.'s 445 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Khalil Newton has totaled 308 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes this year.
- Delante Hellams Jr.'s 24 receptions have netted him 293 yards (36.6 ypg).
Maine Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
William & Mary
W 27-16
Home
10/23/2021
Albany (NY)
W 19-16
Away
10/30/2021
Rhode Island
W 45-24
Away
11/6/2021
Stony Brook
-
Home
11/13/2021
UMass
-
Away
11/20/2021
New Hampshire
-
Away
Stony Brook Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Towson
L 21-14
Away
10/16/2021
Delaware
W 34-17
Home
10/23/2021
Richmond
W 27-14
Home
11/6/2021
Maine
-
Away
11/13/2021
Villanova
-
Away
11/20/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Stony Brook at Maine
TV CHANNEL: CW
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
