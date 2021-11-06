Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields (4) runs out of the pocket during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Maine Black Bears (4-4, 0-0 CAA) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium, in a CAA clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maine vs. Stony Brook

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CW

CW Stadium: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Maine and Stony Brook Stats

The Black Bears average just 0.3 more points per game (23.8) than the Seawolves allow (23.5).

The Black Bears have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Seawolves have forced a turnover (0) this season.

The Black Bears have allowed their opponents to score 30.6 points per game, 10.5 more than the 20.1 the Seawolves are scoring per contest.

This season the Seawolves have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Black Bears' takeaways (2).

Maine Players to Watch

Derek Robertson has 1,346 passing yards (168.3 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Freddie Brock has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 474 yards (59.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Barnwell has rushed for 274 yards (34.3 per game) on 69 carries with two touchdowns.

Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 33 receptions and two touchdowns.

Devin Young has hauled in 38 passes for 405 yards (50.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Shawn Bowman's 16 catches have yielded 197 yards (24.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Tyquell Fields leads Stony Brook with 1,459 passing yards (182.4 ypg) on 121-of-213 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 178 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Ty Son Lawton's team-high 787 rushing yards (98.4 per game) have come on 146 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Seba Nekhet has collected 278 yards (34.8 per game) on 66 attempts with one touchdown.

Shawn Harris Jr.'s 445 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and two touchdowns.

Khalil Newton has totaled 308 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes this year.

Delante Hellams Jr.'s 24 receptions have netted him 293 yards (36.6 ypg).

Maine Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 William & Mary W 27-16 Home 10/23/2021 Albany (NY) W 19-16 Away 10/30/2021 Rhode Island W 45-24 Away 11/6/2021 Stony Brook - Home 11/13/2021 UMass - Away 11/20/2021 New Hampshire - Away

Stony Brook Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Towson L 21-14 Away 10/16/2021 Delaware W 34-17 Home 10/23/2021 Richmond W 27-14 Home 11/6/2021 Maine - Away 11/13/2021 Villanova - Away 11/20/2021 Albany (NY) - Home

