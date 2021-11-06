Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Maine Black Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields (4) runs out of the pocket during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maine Black Bears (4-4, 0-0 CAA) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium, in a CAA clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Maine vs. Stony Brook

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CW
    • Stadium: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maine and Stony Brook Stats

    • The Black Bears average just 0.3 more points per game (23.8) than the Seawolves allow (23.5).
    • The Black Bears have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Seawolves have forced a turnover (0) this season.
    • The Black Bears have allowed their opponents to score 30.6 points per game, 10.5 more than the 20.1 the Seawolves are scoring per contest.
    • This season the Seawolves have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Black Bears' takeaways (2).

    Maine Players to Watch

    • Derek Robertson has 1,346 passing yards (168.3 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Freddie Brock has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 474 yards (59.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Barnwell has rushed for 274 yards (34.3 per game) on 69 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 33 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Devin Young has hauled in 38 passes for 405 yards (50.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Shawn Bowman's 16 catches have yielded 197 yards (24.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • Tyquell Fields leads Stony Brook with 1,459 passing yards (182.4 ypg) on 121-of-213 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 178 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Ty Son Lawton's team-high 787 rushing yards (98.4 per game) have come on 146 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Seba Nekhet has collected 278 yards (34.8 per game) on 66 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Shawn Harris Jr.'s 445 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Khalil Newton has totaled 308 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes this year.
    • Delante Hellams Jr.'s 24 receptions have netted him 293 yards (36.6 ypg).

    Maine Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    William & Mary

    W 27-16

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 19-16

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 45-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Away

    Stony Brook Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Towson

    L 21-14

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Delaware

    W 34-17

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Richmond

    W 27-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Maine

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

