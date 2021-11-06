Maine goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Stony Brook.

Stony Brook heads on the road on Saturday looking for its third straight win. The Seawolves snapped a four-game losing streak when they beat Delaware 34-17 on Oct. 16. They followed that up with a win over Richmond two weeks ago, 24-17.

How to Watch Stony Brook at Maine Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WVII - Bangor)

The wins improved their record to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the CAA. They are still in eighth place in the conference, but they are making moves with the two straight wins.

On Saturday, they look to make it three in a row when they take on a Maine team that has won three straight.

Maine lost four of its first five games but has been playing great over the last month. The Black Bears have defeated William & Mary, Albany and Rhode Island in the last three games.

Maine's winning streak has it at 3-3 in the conference, and the team has moved up to sixth place in the CAA.

The Black Bears' defense has been key, as it has done a complete turnaround after struggling early.

