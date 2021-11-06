How to Watch Stony Brook Seawolves at Maine Black Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stony Brook heads on the road on Saturday looking for its third straight win. The Seawolves snapped a four-game losing streak when they beat Delaware 34-17 on Oct. 16. They followed that up with a win over Richmond two weeks ago, 24-17.
How to Watch Stony Brook at Maine Today:
Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: ABC (WVII - Bangor)
Live stream the Stony Brook at Maine game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The wins improved their record to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the CAA. They are still in eighth place in the conference, but they are making moves with the two straight wins.
On Saturday, they look to make it three in a row when they take on a Maine team that has won three straight.
Maine lost four of its first five games but has been playing great over the last month. The Black Bears have defeated William & Mary, Albany and Rhode Island in the last three games.
Maine's winning streak has it at 3-3 in the conference, and the team has moved up to sixth place in the CAA.
The Black Bears' defense has been key, as it has done a complete turnaround after struggling early.
Regional restrictions may apply.