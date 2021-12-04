The 7-4 West Division leader Prairie View A&M match up with the 10-1 East Division leader Jackson State in the SWAC Championship this weekend.

Jackson State made its name from hiring coach Deion Sanders. Since then, the team has earned a 10-1 record and climbed to the top of the SWAC East Division.

The West Division champion, Prairie View A&M, finished with a 7-4 record. Despite that though, the Panthers bring a three-game losing streak into this championship matchup with Jackson State.

How to Watch SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M Panthers at Jackson State Tigers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Jackson State is led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has thrown for 2,955 yards, 28 touchdowns and only five interceptions on the season. His favorite target has proven to be Keith Corbin III, who hauled in 62 receptions for 871 yards and six touchdowns.

They will match up with Prairie View's Jason Pass. Pass has thrown for 2,546 yards and 16 touchdowns this season with nine interceptions. Antonio Mullins is the team's leading receiver. He has 46 receptions for 546 yards and two touchdowns.

Championship week is always one for some upsets, but Jackson State has ran the SWAC this season. The Tigers can't relax, though. To finish off a great season they need to come ready to play Saturday.

