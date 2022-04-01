How to Watch Syracuse Orange-Blue Game

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Syracuse Orange-Blue Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse will hold a more traditionally competitive spring workout this year, with the Orange-Blue game at the Carrier Dome on Friday night.

Syracuse's spring football schedule is highlighted by the Orange-Blue game, which will be a more competitive event than last year's non-padded practice. The scrimmage will take place at the Carrier Dome on Friday night.

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream the Syracuse Orange-Blue Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All eyes will be on redshirt sophomore cornerback Garrett Williams, who is projected to be a potential first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. Williams was an All-ACC selection in 2021, leading the conference in pass breakups.

There's also an open competition for the starting quarterback job after turnover at the position throughout the 2021 season. Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader finished the season in that role last year. Shrader completed 52.4 percent of his 233 passes for 1,437 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions in 2021. A dual-threat QB, he added 781 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. 

Shrader is the favorite to win the job right now, but he'll have to hold off a field of Jacobian Morgan, Justin Lamson, Luke MacPhail and Michigan transfer Dan Villari. First-year offensive coordinator Robert Anae will have a big choice to make right away, and the spring game should be a factor in his ultimate decision. 

Coverage begins Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on the ACC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

