The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) will do battle with a fellow ACC team when they welcome in the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Carrier Dome

Carrier Dome

Betting Information for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Syracuse -6.5 51

Syracuse and Boston College Stats

The Orange score 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (20.7).

The Orange have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Eagles have forced (11).

The Eagles have put an average of 28.4 points per game on the board this year, 3.8 more than the 24.6 the Orange have surrendered.

The Eagles have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,054 yards (131.8 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 52.5% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 592 yards (74.0 ypg) on 104 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Sean Tucker's team-high 1,060 rushing yards (132.5 per game) have come on 175 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also added 238 yards (29.8 per game) on 16 catches with two touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's team-high 293 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with one touchdown.

Damien Alford's eight grabs have yielded 193 yards (24.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 1,098 passing yards (156.9 ypg) on 100-of-173 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Pat Garwo III's team-high 606 rushing yards (86.6 per game) have come on 98 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has racked up 240 yards (34.3 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Zay Flowers' 395 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 29 receptions and two touchdowns.

Trae Barry has racked up 288 receiving yards (41.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.

CJ Lewis' nine receptions have turned into 146 yards (20.9 ypg).

