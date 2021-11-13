Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse Orange vs. Louisville Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Evan Conley (6) rolls out to pass the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC battle versus the Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-0 ACC) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Syracuse

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Stadium: Cardinal Stadium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Louisville and Syracuse Stats

    • This year, the Cardinals put up 6.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Orange surrender (22.6).
    • This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, six more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
    • The Orange have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (29.4) as the Cardinals have allowed (27.4).
    • The Orange have nine giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 12 takeaways .

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Micale Cunningham has been a dual threat to lead Louisville in both passing and rushing. He has 2,076 passing yards (230.7 ypg), completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 690 yards (76.7 ypg) on 132 carries with 15 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Jalen Mitchell has piled up 121 carries for 531 yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jordan Watkins' 418 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 30 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Marshon Ford has put together a 380-yard season so far (42.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 35 passes.
    • Tyler Harrell has hauled in 10 catches for 348 yards (38.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 1,119 passing yards (124.3 ypg) on 88-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 670 rushing yards (74.4 ypg) on 120 carries while scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground.
    • Sean Tucker has carried the ball 201 times for a team-high 1,267 yards (140.8 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 16 passes for 238 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Courtney Jackson's team-high 297 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Damien Alford's nine catches are good enough for 207 yards (23.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Louisville Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Boston College

    W 28-14

    Home

    10/30/2021

    NC State

    L 28-13

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Clemson

    L 30-24

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    Syracuse Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/15/2021

    Clemson

    L 17-14

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 41-36

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Boston College

    W 21-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Syracuse at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
