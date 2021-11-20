Syracuse vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse Orange vs. NC State Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC opponents meet when the No. 25 NC State Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Syracuse Orange (5-5, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Syracuse

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    NC State and Syracuse Stats

    • The Wolf Pack put up 32.2 points per game, 7.8 more than the Orange give up per contest (24.4).
    • This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
    • The Orange have scored 26.8 points per game this season, 7.9 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.
    • The Orange have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (13).

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Devin Leary leads NC State with 2,883 passing yards (288.3 ypg) on 247-of-377 passing with 29 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • Zonovan Knight has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 647 yards (64.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 523 yards (52.3 per game) on 112 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 26 passes for 213 yards (21.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Emeka Emezie's 683 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 54 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Devin Carter has put together a 498-yard season so far (49.8 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes.
    • Thayer Thomas' 43 receptions are good enough for 468 yards (46.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,165 yards (116.5 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 51.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 713 yards (71.3 ypg) on 140 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.
    • Sean Tucker has carried the ball 220 times for a team-high 1,362 yards (136.2 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 17 passes for 239 yards (23.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Courtney Jackson's 297 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 29 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Damien Alford's 11 catches this season have resulted in 224 yards (22.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    NC State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Louisville

    W 28-13

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Florida State

    W 28-14

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 45-42

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    Syracuse Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 41-36

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Boston College

    W 21-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Louisville

    L 41-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Syracuse at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

