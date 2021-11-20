Syracuse vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents meet when the No. 25 NC State Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Syracuse Orange (5-5, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch NC State vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

NC State and Syracuse Stats

The Wolf Pack put up 32.2 points per game, 7.8 more than the Orange give up per contest (24.4).

This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

The Orange have scored 26.8 points per game this season, 7.9 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.

The Orange have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (13).

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary leads NC State with 2,883 passing yards (288.3 ypg) on 247-of-377 passing with 29 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 647 yards (64.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 523 yards (52.3 per game) on 112 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 26 passes for 213 yards (21.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Emeka Emezie's 683 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 54 receptions with four touchdowns.

Devin Carter has put together a 498-yard season so far (49.8 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes.

Thayer Thomas' 43 receptions are good enough for 468 yards (46.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,165 yards (116.5 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 51.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 713 yards (71.3 ypg) on 140 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Sean Tucker has carried the ball 220 times for a team-high 1,362 yards (136.2 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 17 passes for 239 yards (23.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 297 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 29 receptions and one touchdown.

Damien Alford's 11 catches this season have resulted in 224 yards (22.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

NC State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Louisville W 28-13 Home 11/6/2021 Florida State W 28-14 Away 11/13/2021 Wake Forest L 45-42 Away 11/20/2021 Syracuse - Home 11/26/2021 North Carolina - Home

Syracuse Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Virginia Tech W 41-36 Away 10/30/2021 Boston College W 21-6 Home 11/13/2021 Louisville L 41-3 Away 11/20/2021 NC State - Away 11/27/2021 Pittsburgh - Home

Regional restrictions apply.