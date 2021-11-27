Nov 20, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) is grabbed by the helmet by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (99) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Carrier Dome in a battle of ACC foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Carrier Dome

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -12.5 57.5

Pittsburgh and Syracuse Stats

The Panthers average 18.0 more points per game (43.9) than the Orange give up (25.9).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

The Orange's average points scored this year (25.9) and the Panthers' average points allowed (24.1) are within 1.8 points.

This season the Orange have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (16).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has thrown for 3,857 yards (350.6 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 36 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 209 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 89 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Israel Abanikanda's team-high 580 rushing yards (52.7 per game) have come on 109 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 23 catches for 200 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Vincent Davis has racked up 432 yards (39.3 per game) on 106 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's 1,272 receiving yards (115.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 74 receptions with 15 touchdowns.

Jared Wayne has recorded 594 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes this year.

Taysir Mack's 27 grabs have yielded 461 yards (41.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat to lead Syracuse in both passing and rushing. He has 1,228 passing yards (111.6 ypg), completing 50.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 783 yards (71.2 ypg) on 157 carries with 14 rushing touchdowns.

Sean Tucker's team-high 1,467 rushing yards (133.4 per game) have come on 233 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also added 237 yards (21.5 per game) on 18 catches with two touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 297 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 29 receptions and one touchdown.

Damien Alford has racked up 240 receiving yards (21.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes this year.

