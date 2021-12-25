How to Watch TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs Ball State

Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia State and Ball State both look to end the season with a bowl win and get a Christmas Day present when they play in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl
    Author:

    Georgia State and Ball State take center stage in the college football world, as they play on Christmas Day in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl. 

    How to Watch the TaxAct Camellia Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Georgia State vs Ball State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Georgia State heads to Montgomery, Ala., looking to win its fourth straight game and seventh in its last eight. The Panthers started just 1-4 but have been hot ever since. The team's early schedule was rough, as it had losses to Army, North Carolina, Auburn and Appalachian State.

    The schedule got easier after the start, and the Panthers took advantage with their only loss coming to Louisiana 21-17.

    Christmas Day the Panthers will look to get their fourth straight win and second straight bowl win. They beat Western Kentucky last year in the LendingTree Bowl.

    Ball State will look to play spoiler as it tries to get over .500 with a win. The Cardinals needed a win in their last game of the regular season to become bowl eligible and they got it by beating Buffalo 20-3.

    The win was just its second over its last five games, but got Ball State to six wins and earned an invite to the Camellia Bowl.

    Last year Ball State got its first ever bowl win, and Saturday it will look to get its second straight in its third-ever meeting with Georgia State. Both teams have a win in the previous two meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs Ball State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) n the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs Ball State

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ball State vs. Georgia State: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) is tripped up by Coastal Carolina Chanticleers safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Georgia State Panthers vs. Ball State Cardinals: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 minutes ago
    3504
    entertainment

    How to Watch All Madden

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    1 hour ago
    Olympic Ski Jumping
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy