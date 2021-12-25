How to Watch TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs Ball State

Georgia State and Ball State both look to end the season with a bowl win and get a Christmas Day present when they play in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Georgia State and Ball State take center stage in the college football world, as they play on Christmas Day in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl.

How to Watch the TaxAct Camellia Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Georgia State heads to Montgomery, Ala., looking to win its fourth straight game and seventh in its last eight. The Panthers started just 1-4 but have been hot ever since. The team's early schedule was rough, as it had losses to Army, North Carolina, Auburn and Appalachian State.

The schedule got easier after the start, and the Panthers took advantage with their only loss coming to Louisiana 21-17.

Christmas Day the Panthers will look to get their fourth straight win and second straight bowl win. They beat Western Kentucky last year in the LendingTree Bowl.

Ball State will look to play spoiler as it tries to get over .500 with a win. The Cardinals needed a win in their last game of the regular season to become bowl eligible and they got it by beating Buffalo 20-3.

The win was just its second over its last five games, but got Ball State to six wins and earned an invite to the Camellia Bowl.

Last year Ball State got its first ever bowl win, and Saturday it will look to get its second straight in its third-ever meeting with Georgia State. Both teams have a win in the previous two meetings.

