    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LSU and Kansas State square off Tuesday night in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

    LSU and Kansas State wrap up the bowl season on Tuesday night in Texas. Alabama and Georgia will play in the national title game on Monday, but this is the last official bowl of the 2021-22 season.

    How to Watch the TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    LSU comes in 6-6 on the year and will play its last game before Brian Kelly takes over as head coach. 

    The Tigers come into the bowl game on a two-game winning streak that got them bowl eligible. LSU was just 4-6, but beat Louisiana Monroe and then upset Texas A&M to get to six wins and earn a berth in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

    LSU struggled this year, but still lost close games to Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn that could have drastically changed the way its season went.

    Tuesday night the Tigers will look to go out with a bowl win against a Kansas State team that has lost two straight. Kansas State was 7-3, but dropped its last two games to Big 12 Champion Baylor and Texas.

    The back-to-back losses dropped the Wildcats regular season record to 7-5 and a 4-5 finish in the conference.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
