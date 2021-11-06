TCU vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) hit the road for a Big 12 clash against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch TCU vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Baylor vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -7 58

Baylor and TCU Stats

The Bears put up 37.4 points per game, 5.9 more than the Horned Frogs surrender per matchup (31.5).

The Bears have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (9).

The Horned Frogs have averaged 12.1 more points this year (31.5) than the Bears have allowed (19.4).

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (13).

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon has thrown for 1,790 yards (223.8 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 64.6% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 161 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 47 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Abram Smith has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 898 yards (112.3 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 562 yards (70.3 per game) on 89 carries.

Tyquan Thornton's 601 receiving yards (75.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with five touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has recorded 492 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes this year.

Ben Sims' 18 catches have netted him 232 yards (29 ypg) and four touchdowns.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has 1,666 passing yards (208.3 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 250 rushing yards (31.3 ypg) on 77 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Evans' team-high 641 rushing yards (80.1 per game) have come on 92 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 10 catches for 130 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Kendre Miller has racked up 69 carries for 513 yards (64.1 per game) and six touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston's 473 receiving yards (59.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 26 receptions and five touchdowns.

Taye Barber has racked up 291 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.

Derius Davis' 20 catches this season have resulted in 272 yards (34 ypg) and one touchdown.

