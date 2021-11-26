TCU vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch TCU Horned Frogs vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws from the pocket against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws from the pocket against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

    Big 12 foes match up when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Iowa State and TCU Stats

    • The Cyclones average just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs surrender (33.7).
    • This year, the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (14).
    • The Horned Frogs have scored 30.0 points per game this year, 8.8 more than the Cyclones have given up.
    • This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 15 times, two more than the Cyclones' takeaways (13).

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,722 yards (247.5 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 73.4% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 226 yards (20.5 ypg) on 79 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Breece Hall has carried the ball 235 times for a team-high 1,230 yards (111.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 34 catches for 263 yards (23.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Xavier Hutchinson's team-leading 846 receiving yards (76.9 yards per game) have come on 75 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Charlie Kolar has caught 53 passes for 658 yards (59.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Tarique Milton has hauled in 15 grabs for 278 yards (25.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    TCU Players to Watch

    • Max Duggan has thrown for 1,832 yards (166.5 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 324 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 91 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Zach Evans' team-high 641 rushing yards (58.3 per game) have come on 92 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kendre Miller has racked up 83 carries for 623 yards (56.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Quentin Johnston's 612 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Derius Davis has put up a 455-yard season so far (41.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 32 passes.
    • Taye Barber's 28 catches have netted him 443 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Iowa State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Texas

    W 30-7

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 41-38

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 28-21

    Away

    11/26/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    TCU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Baylor

    W 30-28

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 63-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Kansas

    W 31-28

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    TCU at Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    tcu football
    College Football

    How to Watch TCU at Iowa State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws from the pocket against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    TCU vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa State vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 minute ago
    utah utes football fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Colorado at Utah

    31 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Providence

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) prepares to pass in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Colorado vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A fan takes a selfie with Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) while they celebrate their win against the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    31 minutes ago
    cincinnati bearcats
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati at East Carolina

    1 hour ago
    arkansas football
    College Football

    How to Watch Missouri at Arkansas

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy