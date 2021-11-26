TCU vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws from the pocket against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 foes match up when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State and TCU Stats

The Cyclones average just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs surrender (33.7).

This year, the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (14).

The Horned Frogs have scored 30.0 points per game this year, 8.8 more than the Cyclones have given up.

This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 15 times, two more than the Cyclones' takeaways (13).

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,722 yards (247.5 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 73.4% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 226 yards (20.5 ypg) on 79 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Breece Hall has carried the ball 235 times for a team-high 1,230 yards (111.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 34 catches for 263 yards (23.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Hutchinson's team-leading 846 receiving yards (76.9 yards per game) have come on 75 receptions with five touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has caught 53 passes for 658 yards (59.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Tarique Milton has hauled in 15 grabs for 278 yards (25.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has thrown for 1,832 yards (166.5 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 324 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 91 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Zach Evans' team-high 641 rushing yards (58.3 per game) have come on 92 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Kendre Miller has racked up 83 carries for 623 yards (56.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston's 612 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with six touchdowns.

Derius Davis has put up a 455-yard season so far (41.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 32 passes.

Taye Barber's 28 catches have netted him 443 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Iowa State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Texas W 30-7 Home 11/13/2021 Texas Tech L 41-38 Away 11/20/2021 Oklahoma L 28-21 Away 11/26/2021 TCU - Home

TCU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Baylor W 30-28 Home 11/13/2021 Oklahoma State L 63-17 Away 11/20/2021 Kansas W 31-28 Home 11/26/2021 Iowa State - Away

