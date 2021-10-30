Publish date:
How to Watch TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) will play a familiar foe as they host the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, in a Big 12 clash. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kansas State and TCU Stats
- The Wildcats score 4.6 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.6).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (8).
- The Horned Frogs have put an average of 34.3 points per game on the board this year, 9.7 more than the 24.6 the Wildcats have surrendered.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State with 1,062 passing yards (151.7 ypg) on 80-of-112 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 123 times for 583 yards (83.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 302 receiving yards (43.1 per game) on 30 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
- This season Joe Ervin has rushed for 238 yards (34.0 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.
- Phillip Brooks' 316 receiving yards (45.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Malik Knowles' 18 receptions have netted him 226 yards (32.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
TCU Players to Watch
- Max Duggan has 1,593 passing yards (227.6 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 258 rushing yards (36.9 ypg) on 68 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Zach Evans has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 641 yards (91.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 130 yards (18.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Kendre Miller has taken 55 carries for 411 yards (58.7 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Quentin Johnston's 468 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Taye Barber has put together a 276-yard season so far (39.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
- Derius Davis' 16 catches have netted him 194 yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Kansas State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Oklahoma
L 37-31
Home
10/16/2021
Iowa State
L 33-20
Home
10/23/2021
Texas Tech
W 25-24
Away
10/30/2021
TCU
-
Home
11/6/2021
Kansas
-
Away
11/13/2021
West Virginia
-
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
-
Home
TCU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Texas Tech
W 52-31
Away
10/16/2021
Oklahoma
L 52-31
Away
10/23/2021
West Virginia
L 29-17
Home
10/30/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Baylor
-
Home
11/13/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Kansas
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
TCU at Kansas State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)