Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball while being tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) during the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) will play a familiar foe as they host the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, in a Big 12 clash. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas State and TCU Stats

The Wildcats score 4.6 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.6).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (8).

The Horned Frogs have put an average of 34.3 points per game on the board this year, 9.7 more than the 24.6 the Wildcats have surrendered.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State with 1,062 passing yards (151.7 ypg) on 80-of-112 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 123 times for 583 yards (83.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 302 receiving yards (43.1 per game) on 30 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

This season Joe Ervin has rushed for 238 yards (34.0 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks' 316 receiving yards (45.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Malik Knowles' 18 receptions have netted him 226 yards (32.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has 1,593 passing yards (227.6 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 258 rushing yards (36.9 ypg) on 68 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Evans has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 641 yards (91.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 130 yards (18.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Kendre Miller has taken 55 carries for 411 yards (58.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston's 468 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with five touchdowns.

Taye Barber has put together a 276-yard season so far (39.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.

Derius Davis' 16 catches have netted him 194 yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kansas State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Oklahoma L 37-31 Home 10/16/2021 Iowa State L 33-20 Home 10/23/2021 Texas Tech W 25-24 Away 10/30/2021 TCU - Home 11/6/2021 Kansas - Away 11/13/2021 West Virginia - Home 11/20/2021 Baylor - Home

TCU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Texas Tech W 52-31 Away 10/16/2021 Oklahoma L 52-31 Away 10/23/2021 West Virginia L 29-17 Home 10/30/2021 Kansas State - Away 11/6/2021 Baylor - Home 11/13/2021 Oklahoma State - Away 11/20/2021 Kansas - Home

Regional restrictions apply.