The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 clash versus the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma and TCU Stats

This year, the Sooners score 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs give up (28.0).

The Sooners have six giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have seven takeaways .

The Horned Frogs, on average, are scoring 14.6 more points per game this year (38.4) than the Sooners are allowing (23.8).

This season the Horned Frogs have six turnovers, four fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (10).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler has 1,372 passing yards (228.7 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 74.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 86 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kennedy Brooks has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 535 yards (89.2 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has piled up 55 carries for 282 yards (47.0 per game), while also catching 10 passes for 104 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Mims' team-high 400 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Mike Woods has hauled in 22 passes for 219 yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mario Williams' 23 catches have netted him 208 yards (34.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has thrown for 1,003 yards (200.6 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 186 rushing yards (37.2 ypg) on 53 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Evans has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 579 yards (115.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 95 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Kendre Miller has racked up 34 carries for 302 yards (60.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

Taye Barber's 205 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions and one touchdown.

Derius Davis has put together a 180-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.

Quentin Johnston's 12 catches this season have resulted in 170 yards (34.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 West Virginia W 16-13 Home 10/2/2021 Kansas State W 37-31 Away 10/9/2021 Texas W 55-48 Away 10/16/2021 TCU - Home 10/23/2021 Kansas - Away 10/30/2021 Texas Tech - Home 11/13/2021 Baylor - Away

TCU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 SMU L 42-34 Home 10/2/2021 Texas L 32-27 Home 10/9/2021 Texas Tech W 52-31 Away 10/16/2021 Oklahoma - Away 10/23/2021 West Virginia - Home 10/30/2021 Kansas State - Away 11/6/2021 Baylor - Home

