TCU vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) celebrates with center Steve Avila (79) after the victory against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) celebrates with center Steve Avila (79) after the victory against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. TCU

    Oklahoma State and TCU Stats

    • The Cowboys rack up just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.1).
    • The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 11 takeaways .
    • The Horned Frogs have averaged 15.0 more points scored this season (31.3) than the Cowboys have allowed (16.3).
    • The Horned Frogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 13 takeaways .

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Sanders has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,523 passing yards (169.2 ypg), completing 60.9% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 316 yards (35.1 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Warren's team-high 928 rushing yards (103.1 per game) have come on 191 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 159 yards (17.7 per game).
    • Tay Martin's team-high 590 receiving yards (65.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Brennan Presley has racked up 361 receiving yards (40.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes this year.
    • Rashod Owens' 16 catches have yielded 232 yards (25.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    TCU Players to Watch

    • Max Duggan has thrown for 1,666 yards (185.1 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 250 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 77 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Zach Evans, has carried the ball 92 times for 641 yards (71.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kendre Miller has rushed for 511 yards (56.8 per game) on 71 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Quentin Johnston's 615 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Taye Barber has caught 25 passes for 369 yards (41.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Derius Davis' 25 grabs are good enough for 353 yards (39.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Iowa State

    L 24-21

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Kansas

    W 55-3

    Home

    11/6/2021

    West Virginia

    W 24-3

    Away

    11/13/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    TCU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    West Virginia

    L 29-17

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Kansas State

    L 31-12

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Baylor

    W 30-28

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    TCU at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10626011
    Boxing

    How to Watch David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Portland State at Sacramento State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is defended by cornerback Dontae Manning (8) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Colorado at UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown past Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) in overtime at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) celebrates with center Steve Avila (79) after the victory against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    TCU vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) fight for possession during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Portland State Vikings quarterback Davis Alexander (6) is sacked by Washington State Cougars defensive end Quinn Roff (20) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 44-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Portland State vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots in the second half against the Buffalo Bulls at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws the ball while hurried by Utah Utes linebacker Jonah Elliss (83) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UCLA vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy