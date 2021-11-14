TCU vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) celebrates with center Steve Avila (79) after the victory against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma State and TCU Stats

The Cowboys rack up just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.1).

The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 11 takeaways .

The Horned Frogs have averaged 15.0 more points scored this season (31.3) than the Cowboys have allowed (16.3).

The Horned Frogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 13 takeaways .

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,523 passing yards (169.2 ypg), completing 60.9% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 316 yards (35.1 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren's team-high 928 rushing yards (103.1 per game) have come on 191 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 159 yards (17.7 per game).

Tay Martin's team-high 590 receiving yards (65.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with six touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has racked up 361 receiving yards (40.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes this year.

Rashod Owens' 16 catches have yielded 232 yards (25.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has thrown for 1,666 yards (185.1 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 250 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 77 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Zach Evans, has carried the ball 92 times for 641 yards (71.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Kendre Miller has rushed for 511 yards (56.8 per game) on 71 carries with six touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston's 615 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and six touchdowns.

Taye Barber has caught 25 passes for 369 yards (41.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Derius Davis' 25 grabs are good enough for 353 yards (39.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Iowa State L 24-21 Away 10/30/2021 Kansas W 55-3 Home 11/6/2021 West Virginia W 24-3 Away 11/13/2021 TCU - Home 11/20/2021 Texas Tech - Away 11/27/2021 Oklahoma - Home

TCU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 West Virginia L 29-17 Home 10/30/2021 Kansas State L 31-12 Away 11/6/2021 Baylor W 30-28 Home 11/13/2021 Oklahoma State - Away 11/20/2021 Kansas - Home 11/26/2021 Iowa State - Away

