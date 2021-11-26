TCU looks to get bowl eligible on Friday when the Horned Frogs take on Iowa State.

TCU (5-6, 3-5) will face Iowa State (6-5, 4-4) on Friday, with Horned Frogs interim head coach Jerry Kill looking to extend his team's season by one more game, as a win would give the team bowl eligibility.

How to Watch TCU at Iowa State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET



TV: FOX Sports 1

Kill is 2-1 since taking over as the Horned Frogs' head coach, with his team beating Kansas 31-28 last week.

Without star running back Zach Evans, Emari Demercado rushed 18 times for 89 yards and a score, while Kendre Miller had 12 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. Four Horned Frogs found the end zone on the ground in the win.

TCU is allowing 33.7 points per game this season, in large part, because the team allowed a combined 115 points against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The Cyclones are scoring just 1.5 points per game more than TCU, but the biggest difference is on defense, as the team allows 21.2 points per game.

All four of the team's losses in Big 12 play this year have come by one score, including a 28-21 loss last week to Oklahoma.

In that game, Breece Hall tied the FBS record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown at 23. He's second in the country this year in rushing touchdowns with 19.

Iowa State has won the last two meetings of these teams, winning 37-34 last year and 49-24 in 2019. After winning just one of the first eight meetings of these teams, the Cyclones have won three of the last four.

