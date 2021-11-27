Oct 8, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Temple Owls running back Trey Blair (26) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy Midshipmen (2-8, 0-0 AAC) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Temple Owls (3-8, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in an AAC battle. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Temple vs. Navy

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Betting Information for Navy vs. Temple

Favorite Spread Total Navy -12.5 42.5

Navy and Temple Stats

The Midshipmen put up 18.9 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Owls give up (37.5).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Owls have forced (13).

The Owls are averaging 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen are allowing (31.2).

This year the Owls have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).

Navy Players to Watch

Tai Lavatai leads Navy with 310 passing yards (31.0 ypg) on 25-of-44 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 286 rushing yards (28.6 ypg) on 139 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 542 yards (54.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Carlinos Acie has rushed for 460 yards (46.0 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Mychal Cooper's 191 receiving yards (19.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with two touchdowns.

Chance Warren has put together a 114-yard season so far (11.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes.

Kai Puailoa Rojas has hauled in three catches for 84 yards (8.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Temple Players to Watch

D'Wan Mathis has thrown for 1,223 yards (122.3 ypg) to lead Temple, completing 59.2% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Edward Saydee has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 330 yards (30.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Justin Lynch has rushed for 299 yards (27.2 per game) on 73 carries with one touchdown.

Randle Jones' 476 receiving yards (43.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jose Barbon has put up a 385-yard season so far (35.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes.

Amad Anderson Jr.'s 19 grabs have yielded 249 yards (22.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

