How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in a battle of SEC foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
Betting Information for Georgia vs. Tennessee
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-20
56
Georgia and Tennessee Stats
- This year, the Bulldogs average 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers give up (28.2).
- The Bulldogs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have 11 takeaways .
- The Volunteers have scored 38.2 points per game this year, 31.6 more than the Bulldogs have given up.
- The Volunteers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .
Georgia Players to Watch
- Stetson Bennett has 1,412 passing yards (156.9 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 193 rushing yards (21.4 ypg) on 27 carries.
- Zamir White has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 519 yards (57.7 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season James Cook has racked up 383 yards (42.6 per game) on 66 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Brock Bowers' 493 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Ladd McConkey has put up a 338-yard season so far (37.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes.
- Jermaine Burton's 16 catches have netted him 300 yards (33.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 1,894 passing yards (210.4 ypg), completing 69.4% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 457 yards (50.8 ypg) on 112 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 81 times for 525 yards (58.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Velus Jones Jr.'s team-leading 553 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Cedric Tillman has reeled in 36 passes for 525 yards (58.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- JaVonta Payton's 14 grabs this season have resulted in 365 yards (40.6 ypg) and six touchdowns.
