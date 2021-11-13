Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) passes the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in a battle of SEC foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia

    Georgia vs Tennessee Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgia

    -20

    56

    Georgia and Tennessee Stats

    • This year, the Bulldogs average 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers give up (28.2).
    • The Bulldogs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have 11 takeaways .
    • The Volunteers have scored 38.2 points per game this year, 31.6 more than the Bulldogs have given up.
    • The Volunteers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Stetson Bennett has 1,412 passing yards (156.9 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 193 rushing yards (21.4 ypg) on 27 carries.
    • Zamir White has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 519 yards (57.7 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Cook has racked up 383 yards (42.6 per game) on 66 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Brock Bowers' 493 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Ladd McConkey has put up a 338-yard season so far (37.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes.
    • Jermaine Burton's 16 catches have netted him 300 yards (33.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 1,894 passing yards (210.4 ypg), completing 69.4% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 457 yards (50.8 ypg) on 112 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 81 times for 525 yards (58.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • Velus Jones Jr.'s team-leading 553 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Cedric Tillman has reeled in 36 passes for 525 yards (58.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • JaVonta Payton's 14 grabs this season have resulted in 365 yards (40.6 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Georgia at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

