Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones

    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones

    The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Kroger Field on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

    Tennessee and Kentucky Stats

    • The Volunteers score 37.4 points per game, 16.6 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (20.8).
    • The Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).
    • The Wildcats' average points scored this year (27.0) and the Volunteers' points allowed (26.5) are within 0.5 points of each other.
    • This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Volunteers' takeaways (10).

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Hendon Hooker has thrown for 1,578 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 416 yards (52.0 ypg) on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 80 times for 516 yards (64.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • Velus Jones Jr.'s 453 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 31 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Cedric Tillman has put together a 446-yard season so far (55.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes.
    • JaVonta Payton's 12 receptions have netted him 287 yards (35.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Will Levis has thrown for 1,476 yards (184.5 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 184 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 53 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 808 yards (101.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kavosiey Smoke has taken 58 carries for 286 yards (35.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Wan'Dale Robinson's 645 receiving yards (80.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Josh Ali has collected 257 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.
    • Isaiah Epps' 10 grabs have netted him 159 yards (19.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Tennessee Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    South Carolina

    W 45-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 31-26

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Alabama

    L 52-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    LSU

    W 42-21

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Georgia

    L 30-13

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 31-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Tennessee at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Horse Racing
    2021 Breeders Cup Classic

    How to Watch 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13797143
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Prelims

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088172
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Bulls

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy