The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Kroger Field on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kroger Field

Tennessee and Kentucky Stats

The Volunteers score 37.4 points per game, 16.6 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (20.8).

The Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).

The Wildcats' average points scored this year (27.0) and the Volunteers' points allowed (26.5) are within 0.5 points of each other.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Volunteers' takeaways (10).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has thrown for 1,578 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 416 yards (52.0 ypg) on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 80 times for 516 yards (64.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Velus Jones Jr.'s 453 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 31 receptions and four touchdowns.

Cedric Tillman has put together a 446-yard season so far (55.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes.

JaVonta Payton's 12 receptions have netted him 287 yards (35.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has thrown for 1,476 yards (184.5 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 184 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 53 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 808 yards (101.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has taken 58 carries for 286 yards (35.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 645 receiving yards (80.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with five touchdowns.

Josh Ali has collected 257 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.

Isaiah Epps' 10 grabs have netted him 159 yards (19.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tennessee Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 South Carolina W 45-20 Home 10/16/2021 Ole Miss L 31-26 Home 10/23/2021 Alabama L 52-24 Away 11/6/2021 Kentucky - Away 11/13/2021 Georgia - Home 11/20/2021 South Alabama - Home 11/27/2021 Vanderbilt - Home

Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 LSU W 42-21 Home 10/16/2021 Georgia L 30-13 Away 10/30/2021 Mississippi State L 31-17 Away 11/6/2021 Tennessee - Home 11/13/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 11/20/2021 New Mexico State - Home 11/27/2021 Louisville - Away

