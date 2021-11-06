Publish date:
How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Kroger Field on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Kroger Field
Tennessee and Kentucky Stats
- The Volunteers score 37.4 points per game, 16.6 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (20.8).
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).
- The Wildcats' average points scored this year (27.0) and the Volunteers' points allowed (26.5) are within 0.5 points of each other.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Volunteers' takeaways (10).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hendon Hooker has thrown for 1,578 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 416 yards (52.0 ypg) on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 80 times for 516 yards (64.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Velus Jones Jr.'s 453 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 31 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Cedric Tillman has put together a 446-yard season so far (55.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes.
- JaVonta Payton's 12 receptions have netted him 287 yards (35.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Will Levis has thrown for 1,476 yards (184.5 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 184 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 53 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 808 yards (101.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Kavosiey Smoke has taken 58 carries for 286 yards (35.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Wan'Dale Robinson's 645 receiving yards (80.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Josh Ali has collected 257 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.
- Isaiah Epps' 10 grabs have netted him 159 yards (19.9 ypg) and one touchdown.
Tennessee Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
South Carolina
W 45-20
Home
10/16/2021
Ole Miss
L 31-26
Home
10/23/2021
Alabama
L 52-24
Away
11/6/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/13/2021
Georgia
-
Home
11/20/2021
South Alabama
-
Home
11/27/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
LSU
W 42-21
Home
10/16/2021
Georgia
L 30-13
Away
10/30/2021
Mississippi State
L 31-17
Away
11/6/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
11/13/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
11/20/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Louisville
-
Away
