Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs against Missouri Tigers defensive back Shawn Robinson (12) as Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) blocks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes meet when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Neyland Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -1 82.5

Ole Miss and Tennessee Stats

The Rebels rack up 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers give up (21.5).

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).

The Volunteers have put an average of 41.5 points per game on the board this season, 10.5 more than the 31.0 the Rebels have surrendered.

This season the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral leads Ole Miss with 1,497 passing yards (299.4 ypg) on 101-of-146 passing with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 255 rushing yards (51.0 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 334 yards (66.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 90 yards (18.0 per game).

Dontario Drummond's 460 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with five touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has hauled in 12 passes for 292 yards (58.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jonathan Mingo's 15 receptions are good enough for 290 yards (58.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 1,063 passing yards (177.2 ypg), completing 69.6% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 282 yards (47.0 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Tiyon Evans' team-high 486 rushing yards (81.0 per game) have come on 73 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

Velus Jones Jr.'s 342 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 22 receptions and three touchdowns.

JaVonta Payton has reeled in nine passes for 216 yards (36.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cedric Tillman's 16 catches this season have resulted in 210 yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.