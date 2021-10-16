    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs against Missouri Tigers defensive back Shawn Robinson (12) as Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) blocks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs against Missouri Tigers defensive back Shawn Robinson (12) as Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) blocks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    SEC foes meet when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Neyland Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

    Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

    Ole Miss vs Tennessee Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ole Miss

    -1

    82.5

    Ole Miss and Tennessee Stats

    • The Rebels rack up 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers give up (21.5).
    • The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).
    • The Volunteers have put an average of 41.5 points per game on the board this season, 10.5 more than the 31.0 the Rebels have surrendered.
    • This season the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral leads Ole Miss with 1,497 passing yards (299.4 ypg) on 101-of-146 passing with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 255 rushing yards (51.0 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.
    • Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 334 yards (66.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 90 yards (18.0 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's 460 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Braylon Sanders has hauled in 12 passes for 292 yards (58.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jonathan Mingo's 15 receptions are good enough for 290 yards (58.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 1,063 passing yards (177.2 ypg), completing 69.6% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 282 yards (47.0 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Tiyon Evans' team-high 486 rushing yards (81.0 per game) have come on 73 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • Velus Jones Jr.'s 342 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 22 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • JaVonta Payton has reeled in nine passes for 216 yards (36.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Cedric Tillman's 16 catches this season have resulted in 210 yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Ole Miss at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    39 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    44 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    16 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy