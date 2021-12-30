Tennessee Volunteers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Music City Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

Nov 27, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) evades tackle from Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones (4) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Boilermakers won 44-7. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Purdue Boilermakers meet for the Music City Bowl on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Tennessee and Purdue Stats

This year, the Volunteers average 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (20.5).

The Volunteers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (16).

The Volunteers have allowed 27.5 points per game this year, the same amount as the Boilermakers have scored.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (12).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 2,567 passing yards (213.9 ypg), completing 69% of his passes and recording 26 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 560 yards (46.7 ypg) on 147 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jabari Small's team-high 612 rushing yards (51.0 per game) have come on 114 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

Cedric Tillman's 931 receiving yards (77.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 57 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Velus Jones Jr. has put up a 722-yard season so far (60.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 52 passes.

JaVonta Payton's 16 receptions have netted him 378 yards (31.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell has 3,177 passing yards (264.8 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 73.5% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

King Doerue's team-high 488 rushing yards (40.7 per game) have come on 125 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Zander Horvath has rushed for 262 yards (21.8 per game) on 74 carries with three touchdowns.

David Bell's 1,286 receiving yards (107.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 93 receptions with six touchdowns.

Milton Wright has caught 57 passes for 732 yards (61.0 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Jackson Anthrop's 48 grabs have netted him 496 yards (41.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Tennessee Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Georgia L 41-17 Home 11/20/2021 South Alabama W 60-14 Home 11/27/2021 Vanderbilt W 45-21 Home 12/30/2021 Purdue - Away

Purdue Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Ohio State L 59-31 Away 11/20/2021 Northwestern W 32-14 Away 11/27/2021 Indiana W 44-7 Home 12/30/2021 Tennessee - Home

