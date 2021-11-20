Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Alabama Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) runs the ball while defended by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) play at the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Neyland Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Alabama

    Betting Information for Tennessee vs. South Alabama

    Tennessee vs South Alabama Betting Information

    Tennessee

    -28

    62

    Tennessee and South Alabama Stats

    • The Volunteers put up 36.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the Jaguars give up per contest (23).
    • This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (22).
    • The Jaguars have averaged 3.1 fewer points per game this year (26.4) than the Volunteers have allowed (29.5).
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 2,138 passing yards (213.8 ypg), completing 68.6% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 464 yards (46.4 ypg) on 129 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Tiyon Evans' team-high 525 rushing yards (52.5 per game) have come on 81 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • Cedric Tillman's team-leading 725 receiving yards (72.5 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Velus Jones Jr. has collected 597 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes this year.
    • JaVonta Payton has hauled in 15 grabs for 373 yards (37.3 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

    South Alabama Players to Watch

    • Jake Bentley has thrown for 2,124 yards (212.4 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Terrion Avery's team-high 506 rushing yards (50.6 per game) have come on 129 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Bryan Hill has rushed for 317 yards (31.7 per game) on 74 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Jalen Tolbert's 1,138 receiving yards (113.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 65 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Jalen Wayne has reeled in 42 passes for 464 yards (46.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Caullin Lacy's 36 grabs have turned into 274 yards (27.4 ypg).

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    South Alabama at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
