Kentucky vs. Tennessee is seen as a toss-up with the Wildcats looking to bounce back from last week's loss to Mississippi State and the Volunteers trying to get back above .500.

Not only is the Kentucky-Tennessee football rivalry one of the most played in the SEC, it has also historically been one of the most lopsided.

In 116 meetings, the Volunteers have posted an 81-26-9 record that included a 26-game win streak from 1985-2010. Since then, Kentucky has been more competitive with wins in two of the last four seasons, and this year's meeting is expected to come down to the wire.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Last season, the Wildcats earned their biggest win over the Volunteers in almost 90 years, with a 34-7 victory at Neyland Stadium. With a win this season, Kentucky would have its first consecutive wins in the series since 1976 and 1977.

Kentucky enters this year's game ranked 18th in the nation, sporting a 6-2 record. The Wildcats are 4-2 in conference and a perfect 4-0 at home.

Tennessee stands at 4-4 coming off a bye week. Last time out, the Vols lost to Alabama 52-24, dropping their SEC record to 2-3.

Will Kentucky grab that elusive win over its rival to the south? Or will Tennessee regain dominance in a series that dates back to 1893?

Tune in on Saturday to find out, with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.

