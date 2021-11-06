Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisherl and Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) host a SEC battle against the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kyle Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn

    Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

    Texas A&M vs Auburn Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Texas A&M

    -4.5

    49.5

    Texas A&M and Auburn Stats

    • This year, the Aggies average 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers surrender (19.8).
    • This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (7).
    • The Tigers have scored 34.9 points per game this season, 18.8 more than the Aggies have given up.
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (11).

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 1,364 passing yards (170.5 ypg) on 115-of-208 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Spiller's team-high 761 rushing yards (95.1 per game) have come on 123 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 179 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devon Achane has piled up 86 carries for 608 yards (76.0 per game) and five touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 190 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jalen Wydermyer's 353 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Ainias Smith has reeled in 31 passes for 347 yards (43.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Bo Nix has thrown for 1,764 yards (220.5 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 189 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 48 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 666 yards (83.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 530 yards (66.3 per game) on 69 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Kobe Hudson's 375 receiving yards (46.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Demetris Robertson has put together a 367-yard season so far (45.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes.
    • Shedrick Jackson's 24 receptions this season have resulted in 304 yards (38.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Auburn at Texas A&M

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
