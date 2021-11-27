Publish date:
How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in a SEC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Texas A&M and LSU Stats
- This year, the Aggies put up 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers allow (25.5).
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
- The Tigers, on average, score 12.2 more points (27.1) than the Aggies allow (14.9).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 1,943 passing yards (176.6 ypg) on 164-of-292 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
- Isaiah Spiller's team-high 984 rushing yards (89.5 per game) have come on 168 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 189 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Devon Achane has piled up 861 yards (78.3 per game) on 118 carries with nine touchdowns, while also grabbing 19 passes for 189 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jalen Wydermyer's 491 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Ainias Smith has caught 41 passes for 472 yards (42.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Demond Demas has hauled in 15 catches for 235 yards (21.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson has 2,508 passing yards (228.0 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 192 times for 920 yards (83.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Corey Kiner has collected 255 yards (23.2 per game) on 62 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Kayshon Boutte's team-high 508 receiving yards (46.2 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has grabbed 42 passes for 478 yards (43.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Malik Nabers' 20 receptions this season have resulted in 349 yards (31.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Texas A&M Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Auburn
W 20-3
Home
11/13/2021
Ole Miss
L 29-19
Away
11/20/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 52-3
Home
11/27/2021
LSU
-
Away
LSU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Alabama
L 20-14
Away
11/13/2021
Arkansas
L 16-13
Home
11/20/2021
UL Monroe
W 27-14
Home
11/27/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Texas A&M at LSU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)