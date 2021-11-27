Nov 20, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tre Bradford (8) runs with the ball against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in a SEC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M and LSU Stats

This year, the Aggies put up 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers allow (25.5).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

The Tigers, on average, score 12.2 more points (27.1) than the Aggies allow (14.9).

The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 1,943 passing yards (176.6 ypg) on 164-of-292 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Isaiah Spiller's team-high 984 rushing yards (89.5 per game) have come on 168 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 189 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devon Achane has piled up 861 yards (78.3 per game) on 118 carries with nine touchdowns, while also grabbing 19 passes for 189 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Jalen Wydermyer's 491 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has caught 41 passes for 472 yards (42.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Demond Demas has hauled in 15 catches for 235 yards (21.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson has 2,508 passing yards (228.0 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 192 times for 920 yards (83.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Corey Kiner has collected 255 yards (23.2 per game) on 62 attempts with two touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte's team-high 508 receiving yards (46.2 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech has grabbed 42 passes for 478 yards (43.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Malik Nabers' 20 receptions this season have resulted in 349 yards (31.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Texas A&M Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Auburn W 20-3 Home 11/13/2021 Ole Miss L 29-19 Away 11/20/2021 Prairie View A&M W 52-3 Home 11/27/2021 LSU - Away

LSU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Alabama L 20-14 Away 11/13/2021 Arkansas L 16-13 Home 11/20/2021 UL Monroe W 27-14 Home 11/27/2021 Texas A&M - Home

Regional restrictions apply.