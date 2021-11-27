Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tre Bradford (8) runs with the ball against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tre Bradford (8) runs with the ball against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in a SEC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M

    Texas A&M and LSU Stats

    • This year, the Aggies put up 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers allow (25.5).
    • This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
    • The Tigers, on average, score 12.2 more points (27.1) than the Aggies allow (14.9).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 1,943 passing yards (176.6 ypg) on 164-of-292 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Spiller's team-high 984 rushing yards (89.5 per game) have come on 168 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 189 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devon Achane has piled up 861 yards (78.3 per game) on 118 carries with nine touchdowns, while also grabbing 19 passes for 189 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jalen Wydermyer's 491 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Ainias Smith has caught 41 passes for 472 yards (42.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Demond Demas has hauled in 15 catches for 235 yards (21.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Max Johnson has 2,508 passing yards (228.0 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 192 times for 920 yards (83.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Corey Kiner has collected 255 yards (23.2 per game) on 62 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Kayshon Boutte's team-high 508 receiving yards (46.2 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Jack Bech has grabbed 42 passes for 478 yards (43.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Malik Nabers' 20 receptions this season have resulted in 349 yards (31.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Texas A&M Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Auburn

    W 20-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 29-19

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 52-3

    Home

    11/27/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    LSU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Alabama

    L 20-14

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Arkansas

    L 16-13

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 27-14

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Texas A&M at LSU

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue Northwest at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

    2 minutes ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) missed a shot in the final seconds of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) fights for possession with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3), forward Isaac Okoro (35) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy