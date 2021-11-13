Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) in the second half at Kyle Field. Calzada was hurt on the play. Texas A&M Aggies won 20 to 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) hit the road for a SEC battle against the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
    Texas A&M and Ole Miss Stats

    • This year, the Aggies score just 1.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels give up (27.0).
    • This year, the Aggies have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (17).
    • The Rebels, on average, are scoring 23.1 more points per game this season (37.8) than the Aggies are allowing (14.7).
    • The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 13 takeaways .

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 1,556 passing yards (172.9 ypg) on 130-of-237 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Spiller has carried the ball 144 times for a team-high 873 yards (97.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 182 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devon Achane has rushed for 706 yards (78.4 per game) on 96 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 189 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jalen Wydermyer's team-leading 406 receiving yards (45.1 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Ainias Smith has put up a 391-yard season so far (43.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.
    • Demond Demas' 10 receptions have netted him 192 yards (21.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 2,526 passing yards (280.7 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 528 yards (58.7 ypg) on 116 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Henry Parrish Jr. has collected 471 yards (52.3 per game) on 89 carries with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 162 yards (18.0 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's 658 receiving yards (73.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Braylon Sanders has hauled in 15 passes for 373 yards (41.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jonathan Mingo's 15 catches have netted him 290 yards (32.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Texas A&M Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Missouri

    W 35-14

    Away

    10/23/2021

    South Carolina

    W 44-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Auburn

    W 20-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    Ole Miss Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    LSU

    W 31-17

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Auburn

    L 31-20

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Liberty

    W 27-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Texas A&M at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
