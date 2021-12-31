Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest: Gator Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Brandon George (30) and linebacker Chase Pine (36) in the second quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons play in the Gator Bowl on Friday, December 31, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Texas A&M and Wake Forest Stats

The Aggies average just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (30.3).

This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

The Demon Deacons have scored 41.2 points per game this season, 25.3 more than the Aggies have given up.

This year the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 2,185 passing yards (182.1 ypg) on 184-of-327 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Spiller, has carried the ball 179 times for 1,011 yards (84.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 25 passes for 189 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devon Achane has piled up 130 carries for 910 yards (75.8 per game) and nine touchdowns, while also catching 24 passes for 261 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jalen Wydermyer's team-high 515 receiving yards (42.9 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 47 passes for 509 yards (42.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 3,918 passing yards (301.4 ypg) on 276-of-468 passing with 36 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions this season. He also adds 343 rushing yards (26.4 ypg) on 111 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 123 times for 581 yards (44.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has rushed for 482 yards (37.1 per game) on 98 carries with six touchdowns.

A.T. Perry's team-high 1,166 receiving yards (89.7 yards per game) have come on 62 receptions with 14 touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson has reeled in 71 passes for 1,078 yards (82.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Taylor Morin's 38 receptions are good enough for 557 yards (42.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.