    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas A&M at LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 15 Texas A&M will look to win back-to-back games against LSU on Saturday, something it has not done since the '90s.
    Author:

    The rivalry between LSU and Texas A&M is one of the more unusual and historically lopsided in the SEC. After a 16-year break from 1995 until 2011, the Tigers won seven straight games in the head-to-head series. Texas A&M has been more competitive recently, with wins in two of the last three matchups.

    This year, the Aggies will look for their first consecutive wins over the Tigers since 1994 and '95.

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Texas A&M vs. LSU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dating back to the first meeting in 1899, LSU has a 34-22-3 all-time lead in the series. The Tigers have also won five straight games in Baton Rouge, with Texas A&M not winning in Death Valley since 1994.

    In a 20–7 win last year, the Aggies defense took care of business, holding the Tigers scoreless until late in the fourth quarter. On offense, running back Isaiah Spiller took control with 28 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown. Now a junior, Spiller has been one of the best backs in the SEC this season. His 984 rushing yards rank third in the conference. He's projected to be one of the top running backs selected in the NFL draft this spring if he declares.

    Entering the game at 8–3 overall this season, a win would give Texas A&M a chance for its first 10-win season since 2012. Meanwhile, LSU is looking to become bowl eligible to close out the Ed Orgeron era.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    

