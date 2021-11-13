No. 15 Ole Miss hosts No. 11 Texas A&M in an SEC battle Saturday.

No. 11 Texas A&M goes on the road Saturday to face No. 15 Ole Miss in an SEC West battle. The winner of this game will still have a chance to catch No. 2 Alabama in the quest to make the conference title game.

How to Watch: Texas A&M at Ole Miss Today

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET



TV: ESPN

Live stream Texas A&M at Ole Miss on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies have won four games in a row, including a win over then-No. 1 Alabama. Its most recent win came against Auburn, in which running back Isaiah Spiller recording his 16th 100-yard game as an Aggie.

Zach Calzada remains the Texas A&M starting quarterback as Haynes King is still sidelined with a broken tibia.

The Aggies' defense held Auburn to three points and scored a defensive touchdown.

For Ole Miss, the story of the team is quarterback Matt Corral, who ranks 14th in the FBS in passing yards per game and eighth in total offense per game. He's averaging 9.3 yards per attempt, 10th in FBS. He's also added 10 rushing touchdowns, which is third in the SEC. Sam Williams has 10.5 sacks on the season, second in the FBS.

The Ole Miss offense and defense can both disrupt the Aggies, especially with how Texas A&M has struggled at times defensively.

The last meeting of these teams came in 2019, with Texas A&M winning 24–17. Spiller rushed for a touchdown for the Aggies, while Corral struggled, going 10-for-17 for 124 yards and a pick.

Regional restrictions may apply.