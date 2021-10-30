Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) drops back to pass against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) and Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12), Big 12 rivals, will clash at McLane Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: McLane Stadium

Baylor and Texas Stats

This year, the Bears score 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns allow (29.6).

The Bears have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Longhorns have forced (11).

The Longhorns have put an average of 41.6 points per game on the board this season, 22.9 more than the 18.7 the Bears have surrendered.

This year the Longhorns have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon has 1,568 passing yards (224.0 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 65.7% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 134 rushing yards (19.1 ypg) on 42 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Abram Smith has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 785 yards (112.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has collected 496 yards (70.9 per game) on 77 attempts.

Tyquan Thornton's team-high 547 receiving yards (78.1 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with five touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has put up a 398-yard season so far (56.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.

Drew Estrada's 12 receptions have netted him 204 yards (29.1 ypg).

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson leads Texas with 1,274 passing yards (182.0 ypg) on 89-of-137 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 87 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 924 yards (132.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 14 passes for 207 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has racked up 234 yards (33.4 per game) on 34 carries with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-leading 559 receiving yards (79.9 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has reeled in 24 passes for 359 yards (51.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Baylor Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Oklahoma State L 24-14 Away 10/9/2021 West Virginia W 45-20 Home 10/16/2021 BYU W 38-24 Home 10/30/2021 Texas - Home 11/6/2021 TCU - Away 11/13/2021 Oklahoma - Home 11/20/2021 Kansas State - Away

Texas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 TCU W 32-27 Away 10/9/2021 Oklahoma L 55-48 Home 10/16/2021 Oklahoma State L 32-24 Home 10/30/2021 Baylor - Away 11/6/2021 Iowa State - Away 11/13/2021 Kansas - Home 11/20/2021 West Virginia - Away

