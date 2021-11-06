Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) looks to throw against Baylor Bears in the first half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Iowa State and Texas Stats

    • The Cyclones put up just 2.3 more points per game (32.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).
    • The Cyclones have seven giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 13 takeaways .
    • The Longhorns have scored 39.4 points per game this year, 19.8 more than the Cyclones have given up.
    • The Longhorns have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (9) this season.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Brock Purdy has been a dual threat to lead Iowa State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,833 passing yards (229.1 ypg), completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 205 yards (25.6 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 179 times for 985 yards (123.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 26 passes for 208 yards (26.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Xavier Hutchinson's team-high 590 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) have come on 52 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Charlie Kolar has put up a 358-yard season so far (44.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes.
    • Tarique Milton's 13 catches have netted him 214 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Casey Thompson leads Texas with 1,554 passing yards (194.3 ypg) on 112-of-175 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 163 times for a team-high 967 yards (120.9 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Roschon Johnson has rushed for 257 yards (32.1 per game) on 39 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Xavier Worthy's 674 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 34 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Jordan Whittington has put up a 359-yard season so far (44.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.
    • Joshua Moore's 22 grabs are good enough for 233 yards (29.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Iowa State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Kansas State

    W 33-20

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Oklahoma State

    W 24-21

    Home

    10/30/2021

    West Virginia

    L 38-31

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    Texas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 55-48

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 32-24

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Baylor

    L 31-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Texas at Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
