Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball as Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Daniel Green (22) makes the tackle during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 team when they welcome in the Kansas Jayhawks (1-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Texas vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total Texas -30.5 62

Texas and Kansas Stats

This year, the Longhorns score seven fewer points per game (35.8) than the Jayhawks surrender (42.8).

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (8).

The Jayhawks are averaging 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns are allowing (29.8).

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (14).

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson has thrown for 1,556 yards (172.9 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 63% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 120 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 181 times for 1,057 yards (117.4 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 247 yards (27.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has rushed for 276 yards (30.7 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 696 receiving yards (77.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has hauled in 24 passes for 359 yards (39.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Joshua Moore has hauled in 24 grabs for 265 yards (29.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

Jason Bean has been a dual threat to lead Kansas in both passing and rushing. He has 1,252 passing yards (139.1 ypg), completing 56.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 401 yards (44.6 ypg) on 91 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Devin Neal's team-high 505 rushing yards (56.1 per game) have come on 120 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

Kwamie Lassiter II's team-leading 439 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with two touchdowns.

Trevor Wilson has put together a 344-yard season so far (38.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes.

Lawrence Arnold's 21 receptions this season have resulted in 259 yards (28.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.