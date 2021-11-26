Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) looks for someone to pass to during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (4-7, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big 12), Big 12 rivals, will do battle at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Texas vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Texas -3 52.5

Texas and Kansas State Stats

This year, the Longhorns put up 15.5 more points per game (36.5) than the Wildcats surrender (21.0).

This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (14).

The average points scored by the Wildcats this season, 27.2, is 5.2 fewer than the 32.4 the Longhorns have given up per game.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Longhorns have forced 14 turnovers.

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson has thrown for 1,943 yards (176.6 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 62.2% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 146 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 52 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 195 times for 1,127 yards (102.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 295 receiving yards (26.8 per game) on 26 catches with four receiving touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has piled up 65 carries for 390 yards (35.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 933 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 57 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has totaled 359 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State with 1,844 passing yards (167.6 ypg) on 141-of-205 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 190 times for 1,103 yards (100.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 454 receiving yards (41.3 per game) on 44 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

This season Joe Ervin has racked up 334 yards (30.4 per game) on 64 attempts with two touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' team-high 455 receiving yards (41.4 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with two touchdowns.

Malik Knowles' 25 catches have turned into 389 yards (35.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

