Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) looks for someone to pass to during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) looks for someone to pass to during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas Longhorns (4-7, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big 12), Big 12 rivals, will do battle at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Texas vs. Kansas State

    Texas vs Kansas State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Texas

    -3

    52.5

    Texas and Kansas State Stats

    • This year, the Longhorns put up 15.5 more points per game (36.5) than the Wildcats surrender (21.0).
    • This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (14).
    • The average points scored by the Wildcats this season, 27.2, is 5.2 fewer than the 32.4 the Longhorns have given up per game.
    • This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Longhorns have forced 14 turnovers.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Casey Thompson has thrown for 1,943 yards (176.6 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 62.2% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 146 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 52 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 195 times for 1,127 yards (102.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 295 receiving yards (26.8 per game) on 26 catches with four receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Roschon Johnson has piled up 65 carries for 390 yards (35.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Xavier Worthy's 933 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 57 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
    • Jordan Whittington has totaled 359 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State with 1,844 passing yards (167.6 ypg) on 141-of-205 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 190 times for 1,103 yards (100.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 454 receiving yards (41.3 per game) on 44 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has racked up 334 yards (30.4 per game) on 64 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Phillip Brooks' team-high 455 receiving yards (41.4 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Malik Knowles' 25 catches have turned into 389 yards (35.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Kansas State at Texas

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

    57 seconds ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    57 seconds ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) looks to throw against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico

    57 seconds ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Virginia at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball

    57 seconds ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    57 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Wooden (4) is tackled by Boise State Broncos cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho (14) and linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    57 seconds ago
    USATSI_16825066
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio at Bowling Green

    1 hour ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17184264
    College Football

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy