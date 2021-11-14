Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas Longhorns at Gonzaga Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 5 Texas and No. 1 Gonzaga square off Saturday night in an early-season battle in NCAA men's basketball.
    Author:

    The Chris Beard era at Texas got off to a great start on Tuesday as the No. 5 Longhorns blew out Houston Baptist 92–48. They will face a significantly tougher test Saturday against No. 1 Gonzaga.

    How to Watch Texas at Gonzaga Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Texas at Gonzaga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Six Longhorns scored in double figures in the season-opening win.

    The Bulldogs beat Dixie State by 34 points in their first game. Freshman Chet Holmgren opened his college career with a double-double that included a team-high 13 rebounds. He also had seven blocks in his debut.

    Gonzaga's game against the Longhorns is the first of four top-15 matchups in the nonconference part of its schedule. The Bulldogs' conference might not be as tough as some others, but Gonzaga is loading up its nonconference schedule to test its mettle.

    The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they lost just one game, the national championship game against Baylor.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Texas Longhorns at Gonzaga Bulldogs

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17144455
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Clippers

    56 seconds ago
    Andy Murray Tennis
    Tennis

    How to Watch World Team Tennis

    56 seconds ago
    USATSI_17128421
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Gonzaga

    56 seconds ago
    USATSI_17108490
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State

    56 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates after scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    56 seconds ago
    Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) drives the ball while guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    56 seconds ago
    Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) drives the ball while guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    56 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oregon vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    56 seconds ago
    Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Jose State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    56 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy