No. 5 Texas and No. 1 Gonzaga square off Saturday night in an early-season battle in NCAA men's basketball.

The Chris Beard era at Texas got off to a great start on Tuesday as the No. 5 Longhorns blew out Houston Baptist 92–48. They will face a significantly tougher test Saturday against No. 1 Gonzaga.

How to Watch Texas at Gonzaga Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Six Longhorns scored in double figures in the season-opening win.

The Bulldogs beat Dixie State by 34 points in their first game. Freshman Chet Holmgren opened his college career with a double-double that included a team-high 13 rebounds. He also had seven blocks in his debut.

Gonzaga's game against the Longhorns is the first of four top-15 matchups in the nonconference part of its schedule. The Bulldogs' conference might not be as tough as some others, but Gonzaga is loading up its nonconference schedule to test its mettle.

The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they lost just one game, the national championship game against Baylor.

