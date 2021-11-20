Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) scrambles during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) and Texas Longhorns (4-6, 0-0 Big 12), Big 12 rivals, will clash at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Virginia and Texas Stats

This year, the Mountaineers rack up 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns surrender (32.5).

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Longhorns' takeaways (14).

The Longhorns have averaged 13.7 more points this season (37.8) than the Mountaineers have allowed (24.1).

The Longhorns have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has thrown for 2,448 yards (244.8 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown has carried the ball 171 times for a team-high 751 yards (75.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 198 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has rushed for 303 yards (30.3 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.

Winston Wright's 576 receiving yards (57.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with two touchdowns.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has totaled 502 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.

Sam James' 32 grabs have turned into 389 yards (38.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson has thrown for 1,914 yards (191.4 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 148 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 195 times for 1,127 yards (112.7 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 295 receiving yards (29.5 per game) on 26 catches with four receiving touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has rushed for 313 yards (31.3 per game) on 50 carries with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 848 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 50 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has recorded 359 receiving yards (35.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.

West Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Iowa State W 38-31 Home 11/6/2021 Oklahoma State L 24-3 Home 11/13/2021 Kansas State L 34-17 Away 11/20/2021 Texas - Home 11/27/2021 Kansas - Away

Texas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Baylor L 31-24 Away 11/6/2021 Iowa State L 30-7 Away 11/13/2021 Kansas L 57-56 Home 11/20/2021 West Virginia - Away 11/26/2021 Kansas State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.