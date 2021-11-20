Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) scrambles during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) scrambles during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) and Texas Longhorns (4-6, 0-0 Big 12), Big 12 rivals, will clash at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
    West Virginia and Texas Stats

    • This year, the Mountaineers rack up 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns surrender (32.5).
    • This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Longhorns' takeaways (14).
    • The Longhorns have averaged 13.7 more points this season (37.8) than the Mountaineers have allowed (24.1).
    • The Longhorns have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jarret Doege has thrown for 2,448 yards (244.8 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Leddie Brown has carried the ball 171 times for a team-high 751 yards (75.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 198 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Garrett Greene has rushed for 303 yards (30.3 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Winston Wright's 576 receiving yards (57.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Bryce Ford-Wheaton has totaled 502 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.
    • Sam James' 32 grabs have turned into 389 yards (38.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Casey Thompson has thrown for 1,914 yards (191.4 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 148 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 195 times for 1,127 yards (112.7 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 295 receiving yards (29.5 per game) on 26 catches with four receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Roschon Johnson has rushed for 313 yards (31.3 per game) on 50 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Xavier Worthy's 848 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 50 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Jordan Whittington has recorded 359 receiving yards (35.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.

    West Virginia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Iowa State

    W 38-31

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 24-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Kansas State

    L 34-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    Texas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Baylor

    L 31-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Iowa State

    L 30-7

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Kansas

    L 57-56

    Home

    11/20/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

