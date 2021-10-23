Undefeated Texas-San Antonio will look to move up in the AP Top 25 when it hosts Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

For the first time since becoming an FBS school in 2012, Texas-San Antonio has made its way into the AP Top 25 Poll.

The 7-0 Roadrunners came in at No. 24 this week, following a 45-0 beatdown of Rice last week. In its first game as a ranked team, Jeff Traylor's squad will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

How to Watch: Texas-San Antonio vs. Louisiana Tech

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX-KARD

Live Stream Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on fuboTV

The Roadrunners are a well-rounded team and rank second in scoring offense and defense in C-USA. They're currently averaging 38.6 points per game while allowing 19.1.

Last week against Rice was another big game for junior running back Sincere McCormick, who had 117 yards on 13 carries. McCormick ranks second in the conference with 111.1 rushing yards per game.

On the other side is a Louisiana Tech team that is just two weeks removed from nearly upsetting ranked North Carolina State in a 34-27 loss. Last week, the Bulldogs fell 19-3 to UTEP.

This will be the 10th all-time meeting between UTSA and Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs have won seven of the first nine games, but it was the Roadrunners coming away victorious last year in a 27-26 nail-biter.

Saturday's kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET.

