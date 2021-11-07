How to Watch Texas-San Antonio at Texas-El Paso

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Texas-El Paso Miners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Battle of Texas is alive as the University of Texas-San Antonio takes on Texas-El Paso.
    Author:

    Texas-San Antonio is currently an undefeated team at 8-0 on the season. In their last five, the Roadrunners have beaten Louisiana Tech 45-16, Rice 45-0, Western Kentucky 52-46, UNLV 24-17 and Memphis 31-28.

    Texas-El Paso is 6-2 through eight weeks this season. The Miners are 4-1 through their last five weeks. They beat New Mexico 20-13, Old Dominion 28-21, Southern Mississippi 26-13 and Louisiana Tech 19-3. In their most recent game, they lost to Florida Atlantic 45-16.

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Texas-El Paso Miners Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 6th, 2021

    Game Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    You can live stream Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Texas-El Paso Miners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Miners' top passer is Gavin Hardison, who averages 234.5 yards per game for 1,876 yards on the year. He adds 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His leading target is Jacob Cowing with his 41 receptions for 811 yards and four touchdowns. Their leading rusher is Ronald Awatt who has 98 rushes for 504 yards and four touchdowns.

    The Roadrunners' quarterback Frank Harris has 1,793 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season with only three interceptions. His favorite target is Zakhari Franklin, who has 45 receptions for 572 yards and six touchdowns. The team is led in rushing by Sincere McCormick. He has 891 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

    The projected score is 20.75 to 31.75 in favor of San Antonio. The money line for UTSA is -500; it is +375 for UTEP. The Over/Under is 52.5 points which is average for a college football game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Texas-El Paso Miners

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    10:15
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17095291
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken vs. Coyotes

    54 seconds ago
    USATSI_16928419
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio at Texas-El Paso

    54 seconds ago
    USATSI_16578415
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17095227
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Suns

    15 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Flames

    15 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Devonte Lee (2) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada

    15 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Spencer Brasch (13) throws a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) gestures after a run during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Devonte Lee (2) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy