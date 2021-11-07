How to Watch Texas-San Antonio at Texas-El Paso

The Battle of Texas is alive as the University of Texas-San Antonio takes on Texas-El Paso.

Texas-San Antonio is currently an undefeated team at 8-0 on the season. In their last five, the Roadrunners have beaten Louisiana Tech 45-16, Rice 45-0, Western Kentucky 52-46, UNLV 24-17 and Memphis 31-28.

Texas-El Paso is 6-2 through eight weeks this season. The Miners are 4-1 through their last five weeks. They beat New Mexico 20-13, Old Dominion 28-21, Southern Mississippi 26-13 and Louisiana Tech 19-3. In their most recent game, they lost to Florida Atlantic 45-16.

How to Watch Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Texas-El Paso Miners Online:

Game Date: Nov. 6th, 2021

Game Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Miners' top passer is Gavin Hardison, who averages 234.5 yards per game for 1,876 yards on the year. He adds 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His leading target is Jacob Cowing with his 41 receptions for 811 yards and four touchdowns. Their leading rusher is Ronald Awatt who has 98 rushes for 504 yards and four touchdowns.

The Roadrunners' quarterback Frank Harris has 1,793 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season with only three interceptions. His favorite target is Zakhari Franklin, who has 45 receptions for 572 yards and six touchdowns. The team is led in rushing by Sincere McCormick. He has 891 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The projected score is 20.75 to 31.75 in favor of San Antonio. The money line for UTSA is -500; it is +375 for UTEP. The Over/Under is 52.5 points which is average for a college football game.

Regional restrictions may apply.