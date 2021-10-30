Texas Southern vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers running back Jacorey Howard (23) gets tackled by Baylor Bears defenders in the fourth quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Southern Tigers (2-5, 0-0 SWAC) will clash with a fellow SWAC squad when they welcome in the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at BBVA Compass Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Stadium: BBVA Compass Stadium

BBVA Compass Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas Southern and UAPB Stats

This year, the Tigers put up 4.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Golden Lions give up (34.4).

The Tigers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Lions.

The Golden Lions have averaged 18.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Tigers have allowed (37.6).

The Golden Lions have two giveaways this season, while the Tigers have three takeaways .

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Andrew Body has thrown for 1,400 yards (200.0 ypg) to lead Texas Southern, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 295 yards (42.1 ypg) on 54 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season LaDarius Owens has piled up 30 carries for 224 yards (32.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ke'Lenn Davis' 705 receiving yards (100.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson has reeled in 26 passes for 360 yards (51.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jonathan Giles' 28 receptions have netted him 207 yards (29.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

UAPB Players to Watch

Skyler Perry has thrown for 934 yards (133.4 ypg) to lead UAPB, completing 45.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 179 yards (25.6 ypg) on 49 carries.

Kierre Crossley's team-high 291 rushing yards (41.6 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

Josh Wilkes' 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with two touchdowns.

Daemon Dawkins has put up a 251-yard season so far (35.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.

Dalyn Hill's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.