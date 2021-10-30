Texas Southern vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Texas Southern Tigers vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Southern Tigers (2-5, 0-0 SWAC) will clash with a fellow SWAC squad when they welcome in the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at BBVA Compass Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. UAPB
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Stadium: BBVA Compass Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Texas Southern and UAPB Stats
- This year, the Tigers put up 4.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Golden Lions give up (34.4).
- The Tigers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Lions.
- The Golden Lions have averaged 18.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Tigers have allowed (37.6).
- The Golden Lions have two giveaways this season, while the Tigers have three takeaways .
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Andrew Body has thrown for 1,400 yards (200.0 ypg) to lead Texas Southern, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 295 yards (42.1 ypg) on 54 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- This season LaDarius Owens has piled up 30 carries for 224 yards (32.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Ke'Lenn Davis' 705 receiving yards (100.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Jyrin Johnson has reeled in 26 passes for 360 yards (51.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Jonathan Giles' 28 receptions have netted him 207 yards (29.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
UAPB Players to Watch
- Skyler Perry has thrown for 934 yards (133.4 ypg) to lead UAPB, completing 45.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 179 yards (25.6 ypg) on 49 carries.
- Kierre Crossley's team-high 291 rushing yards (41.6 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- Josh Wilkes' 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Daemon Dawkins has put up a 251-yard season so far (35.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.
- Dalyn Hill's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
