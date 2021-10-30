Publish date:
How to Watch Texas State Bobcats vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Texas State Bobcats (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt), Sun Belt rivals, will clash at Cajun Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Louisiana vs. Texas State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Cajun Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Louisiana and Texas State Stats
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns average 3.8 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Bobcats surrender (33.9).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (11).
- The Bobcats, on average, score 3.0 more points (25.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22.0).
- This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (7).
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Levi Lewis leads Louisiana with 1,427 passing yards (203.9 ypg) on 120-of-195 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 142 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Chris Smith has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 551 yards (78.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Montrell Johnson has rushed for 485 yards (69.3 per game) on 76 carries with seven touchdowns.
- Dontae Fleming's team-leading 223 receiving yards (31.9 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.
- Kyren Lacy has put together a 194-yard season so far (27.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes.
- Michael Jefferson's eight grabs have yielded 190 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brady McBride leads Texas State with 1,508 passing yards (215.4 ypg) on 146-of-245 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. He also adds 143 rushing yards (20.4 ypg) on 77 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Calvin Hill has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 379 yards (54.1 per game) this year.
- This season Brock Sturges has taken 62 carries for 257 yards (36.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Javen Banks' 424 receiving yards (60.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Marcell Barbee has put up a 304-yard season so far (43.4 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes.
- Trevis Graham Jr.'s 10 grabs this season have resulted in 147 yards (21.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Louisiana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
South Alabama
W 20-18
Away
10/12/2021
Appalachian State
W 41-13
Home
10/21/2021
Arkansas State
W 28-27
Away
10/30/2021
Texas State
-
Home
11/4/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Troy
-
Away
11/20/2021
Liberty
-
Away
Texas State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
South Alabama
W 33-31
Home
10/16/2021
Troy
L 31-28
Home
10/23/2021
Georgia State
L 28-16
Away
10/30/2021
Louisiana
-
Away
11/6/2021
UL Monroe
-
Home
11/13/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Home
11/20/2021
Coastal Carolina
-
Away
