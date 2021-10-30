Louisiana puts its six-game winning streak on the line Saturday when it hosts Texas State.

Texas State heads to Louisiana looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Bobcats have dropped consecutive games to Troy and Georgia State in the last two weeks.

How to Watch Texas State at Louisiana Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Texas State could only manage a single field goal in the second half of its 28–16 loss to Georgia State. Turnovers on the teams last two possessions doomed any chance of a comeback.

The Bobcats will look to get back in the win column and upset a Louisiana team that has been playing great football and is lurking just outside the Top 25.

The Ragin' Cajuns lost their first game of the year to Texas by 20 points but have since reeled off six straight wins. They have been great in close games this year; three of their wins have come by three or fewer points.

Last week they were able to slip by Arkansas State 28–27. The Ragin' Cajuns got the last score of the game with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.

Louisiana will look to stay hot Saturday and pick up a seventh straight win.

