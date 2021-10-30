Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas State at Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisiana puts its six-game winning streak on the line Saturday when it hosts Texas State.
    Author:

    Texas State heads to Louisiana looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Bobcats have dropped consecutive games to Troy and Georgia State in the last two weeks.

    How to Watch Texas State at Louisiana Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream the Texas State at Louisiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Texas State could only manage a single field goal in the second half of its 28–16 loss to Georgia State. Turnovers on the teams last two possessions doomed any chance of a comeback.

    The Bobcats will look to get back in the win column and upset a Louisiana team that has been playing great football and is lurking just outside the Top 25.

    The Ragin' Cajuns lost their first game of the year to Texas by 20 points but have since reeled off six straight wins. They have been great in close games this year; three of their wins have come by three or fewer points.

    Last week they were able to slip by Arkansas State 28–27. The Ragin' Cajuns got the last score of the game with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.

    Louisiana will look to stay hot Saturday and pick up a seventh straight win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Texas State at Louisiana

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17014136
    College Football

    How to Watch Bowling Green at Buffalo

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas State at Louisiana

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970586
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15139118
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_11685344
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13572815
    College Football

    How to Watch Miami vs. Pittsburgh

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970212
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16624794
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulane

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy