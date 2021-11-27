Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at McLane Stadium in a Big 12 clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baylor and Texas Tech Stats

The Bears put up just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders surrender (32.5).

The Bears have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders have put an average of 30.5 points per game on the board this year, 11.5 more than the 19.0 the Bears have surrendered.

The Red Raiders have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 18 takeaways .

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 2,197 passing yards (199.7 ypg) on 168-of-261 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 301 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 184 times for 1,217 yards (110.6 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 126 carries for 709 yards (64.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyquan Thornton's team-leading 838 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) have come on 51 receptions with eight touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has grabbed 41 passes for 546 yards (49.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ben Sims has hauled in 26 receptions for 313 yards (28.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Henry Colombi has thrown for 1,291 yards (117.4 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks' team-high 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) have come on 57 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season SaRodorick Thompson has taken 93 carries for 431 yards (39.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Erik Ezukanma's team-high 692 receiving yards (62.9 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with four touchdowns.

Kaylon Geiger has recorded 497 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 39 passes this year.

Myles Price's 32 receptions this season have resulted in 422 yards (38.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Baylor Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 TCU L 30-28 Away 11/13/2021 Oklahoma W 27-14 Home 11/20/2021 Kansas State W 20-10 Away 11/27/2021 Texas Tech - Home

Texas Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Oklahoma L 52-21 Away 11/13/2021 Iowa State W 41-38 Home 11/20/2021 Oklahoma State L 23-0 Home 11/27/2021 Baylor - Away

