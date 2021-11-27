Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at McLane Stadium in a Big 12 clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: McLane Stadium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Baylor and Texas Tech Stats

    • The Bears put up just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders surrender (32.5).
    • The Bears have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Raiders.
    • The Red Raiders have put an average of 30.5 points per game on the board this year, 11.5 more than the 19.0 the Bears have surrendered.
    • The Red Raiders have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 18 takeaways .

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 2,197 passing yards (199.7 ypg) on 168-of-261 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 301 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 184 times for 1,217 yards (110.6 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 126 carries for 709 yards (64.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Tyquan Thornton's team-leading 838 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) have come on 51 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • R.J. Sneed has grabbed 41 passes for 546 yards (49.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Ben Sims has hauled in 26 receptions for 313 yards (28.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Henry Colombi has thrown for 1,291 yards (117.4 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Tahj Brooks' team-high 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) have come on 57 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season SaRodorick Thompson has taken 93 carries for 431 yards (39.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
    • Erik Ezukanma's team-high 692 receiving yards (62.9 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Kaylon Geiger has recorded 497 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 39 passes this year.
    • Myles Price's 32 receptions this season have resulted in 422 yards (38.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Baylor Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    TCU

    L 30-28

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 27-14

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kansas State

    W 20-10

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    Texas Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 52-21

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Iowa State

    W 41-38

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 23-0

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Texas Tech at Baylor

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
