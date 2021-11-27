Publish date:
How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at McLane Stadium in a Big 12 clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: McLane Stadium
- Stadium: McLane Stadium
Baylor and Texas Tech Stats
- The Bears put up just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders surrender (32.5).
- The Bears have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Raiders.
- The Red Raiders have put an average of 30.5 points per game on the board this year, 11.5 more than the 19.0 the Bears have surrendered.
- The Red Raiders have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 18 takeaways .
Baylor Players to Watch
- Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 2,197 passing yards (199.7 ypg) on 168-of-261 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 301 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 184 times for 1,217 yards (110.6 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 126 carries for 709 yards (64.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Tyquan Thornton's team-leading 838 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) have come on 51 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- R.J. Sneed has grabbed 41 passes for 546 yards (49.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Ben Sims has hauled in 26 receptions for 313 yards (28.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Henry Colombi has thrown for 1,291 yards (117.4 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Tahj Brooks' team-high 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) have come on 57 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season SaRodorick Thompson has taken 93 carries for 431 yards (39.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Erik Ezukanma's team-high 692 receiving yards (62.9 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Kaylon Geiger has recorded 497 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 39 passes this year.
- Myles Price's 32 receptions this season have resulted in 422 yards (38.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Baylor Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
TCU
L 30-28
Away
11/13/2021
Oklahoma
W 27-14
Home
11/20/2021
Kansas State
W 20-10
Away
11/27/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
Texas Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Oklahoma
L 52-21
Away
11/13/2021
Iowa State
W 41-38
Home
11/20/2021
Oklahoma State
L 23-0
Home
11/27/2021
Baylor
-
Away
