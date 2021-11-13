Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) runs the ball as the Longhorns take on the Cyclones in Ames, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. V6v4850 Jpg

The Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium in a Big 12 clash. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -10.5 57.5

Iowa State and Texas Tech Stats

The Cyclones rack up just 1.1 fewer points per game (31.9) than the Red Raiders give up (33).

The Cyclones have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (10).

The Red Raiders, on average, score 14.6 more points (32.8) than the Cyclones allow (18.2).

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Cyclones' takeaways (11).

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy leads Iowa State with 2,085 passing yards (231.7 ypg) on 186-of-255 passing with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 239 rushing yards (26.6 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Breece Hall has carried the ball 198 times for a team-high 1,121 yards (124.6 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 221 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Hutchinson's 686 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 60 receptions with five touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has put up a 430-yard season so far (47.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes.

Tarique Milton's 15 receptions have yielded 278 yards (30.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Henry Colombi has thrown for 1,291 yards (143.4 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

SaRodorick Thompson has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 374 yards (41.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Tahj Brooks has rushed for 352 yards (39.1 per game) on 45 carries with four touchdowns.

Erik Ezukanma's 632 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kaylon Geiger has reeled in 34 passes for 472 yards (52.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Myles Price's 22 catches this season have resulted in 248 yards (27.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.