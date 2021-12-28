Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State: Liberty Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Liberty Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

    The Liberty Bowl will feature the Mississippi State Bulldogs heading into a showdown with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on December 28, 2021, starting at 6:45 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

    Mississippi State

    -10.5

    57.5

    Mississippi State and Texas Tech Stats

    • This year, the Bulldogs score just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders allow (32.1).
    • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Red Raiders' takeaways (12).
    • The Red Raiders, on average, score 4.7 more points (30.0) than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).
    • The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Will Rogers has thrown for 4,449 yards (370.8 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.1% of his passes and collecting 35 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Dillon Johnson's team-high 423 rushing yards (35.3 per game) have come on 80 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 62 catches for 396 yards (33.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Jo'Quavious Marks has piled up 397 yards (33.1 per game) on 101 carries with six touchdowns, while also catching 79 passes for 464 yards (38.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Makai Polk's 989 receiving yards (82.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 98 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Jaden Walley has grabbed 52 passes for 610 yards (50.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Austin Williams' 47 grabs have turned into 543 yards (45.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Henry Colombi has 1,291 passing yards (107.6 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Tahj Brooks' team-high 473 rushing yards (39.4 per game) have come on 71 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season SaRodorick Thompson has rushed for 448 yards (37.3 per game) on 94 carries with nine touchdowns.
    • Erik Ezukanma's 706 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 48 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Kaylon Geiger has grabbed 41 passes for 541 yards (45.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Myles Price's 32 receptions have yielded 422 yards (35.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
