Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes against Kansas State Wildcats defensive safety Ross Elder (19) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they welcome in the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma and Texas Tech Stats

The Sooners average 41.8 points per game, 11.2 more than the Red Raiders give up per outing (30.6).

The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .

The Red Raiders, on average, are scoring 9.7 more points per game this season (34.3) than the Sooners are allowing (24.6).

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Sooners have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,372 yards (171.5 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 74.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kennedy Brooks' team-high 767 rushing yards (95.9 per game) have come on 123 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has rushed for 298 yards (37.3 per game) on 62 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 14 passes for 174 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Mims' 470 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Mike Woods has put together a 294-yard season so far (36.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.

Jadon Haselwood has hauled in 30 grabs for 276 yards (34.5 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Henry Colombi has 1,214 passing yards (151.8 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

SaRodorick Thompson's team-high 361 rushing yards (45.1 per game) have come on 74 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Tahj Brooks has rushed for 329 yards (41.1 per game) on 39 carries with four touchdowns.

Erik Ezukanma's 509 receiving yards (63.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with one touchdown.

Kaylon Geiger has racked up 450 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 32 passes this year.

Myles Price's 16 catches this season have resulted in 212 yards (26.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oklahoma Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Texas W 55-48 Away 10/16/2021 TCU W 52-31 Home 10/23/2021 Kansas W 35-23 Away 10/30/2021 Texas Tech - Home 11/13/2021 Baylor - Away 11/20/2021 Iowa State - Home 11/27/2021 Oklahoma State - Away

Texas Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 TCU L 52-31 Home 10/16/2021 Kansas W 41-14 Away 10/23/2021 Kansas State L 25-24 Home 10/30/2021 Oklahoma - Away 11/13/2021 Iowa State - Home 11/20/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 11/27/2021 Baylor - Away

