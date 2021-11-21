Publish date:
How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) will square off against a familiar foe as they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium, in a Big 12 battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
Betting Information for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma State
-10
56.5
Oklahoma State and Texas Tech Stats
- The Cowboys average 32.2 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per contest the Red Raiders surrender.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Red Raiders have forced 12.
- The Red Raiders have averaged 17.2 more points this season (33.6) than the Cowboys have allowed (16.4).
- This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Cowboys' takeaways (13).
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Spencer Sanders has thrown for 1,758 yards (175.8 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 369 yards (36.9 ypg) on 94 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 1,041 yards (104.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 166 yards (16.6 per game).
- Tay Martin's 633 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 48 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Brennan Presley has put together a 422-yard season so far (42.2 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.
- Rashod Owens' 16 receptions have yielded 232 yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Henry Colombi has 1,291 passing yards (129.1 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 432 yards (43.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season SaRodorick Thompson has rushed for 419 yards (41.9 per game) on 88 carries with nine touchdowns.
- Erik Ezukanma's 686 receiving yards (68.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 44 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Kaylon Geiger has caught 37 passes for 486 yards (48.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Myles Price's 31 grabs have netted him 423 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
