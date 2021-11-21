Nov 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Zach Marcheselli (34) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) will square off against a familiar foe as they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium, in a Big 12 battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium

Betting Information for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -10 56.5

Oklahoma State and Texas Tech Stats

The Cowboys average 32.2 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per contest the Red Raiders surrender.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Red Raiders have forced 12.

The Red Raiders have averaged 17.2 more points this season (33.6) than the Cowboys have allowed (16.4).

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Cowboys' takeaways (13).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has thrown for 1,758 yards (175.8 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 369 yards (36.9 ypg) on 94 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 1,041 yards (104.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 166 yards (16.6 per game).

Tay Martin's 633 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 48 receptions with six touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has put together a 422-yard season so far (42.2 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.

Rashod Owens' 16 receptions have yielded 232 yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Henry Colombi has 1,291 passing yards (129.1 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 432 yards (43.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season SaRodorick Thompson has rushed for 419 yards (41.9 per game) on 88 carries with nine touchdowns.

Erik Ezukanma's 686 receiving yards (68.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 44 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kaylon Geiger has caught 37 passes for 486 yards (48.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Myles Price's 31 grabs have netted him 423 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

