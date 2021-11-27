Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Baylor hosts Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon with a possible Big 12 Championship berth on the line.
    Baylor needs a win and an Oklahoma loss to make the Big 12 Championship game next week. The Bears are 6-2 in the Big 12 with their only losses coming to Oklahoma State and TCU.

    How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Texas Tech at Baylor game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Baylor comes into the game having won two straight, as it upset Oklahoma and then finished it off with a big win over Kansas State last week.

    The Bears will look to do their end of the job with a win over a Texas Tech team coming off a shutout loss to Oklahoma State last week.

    If Baylor can win it will have to wait until Saturday night's Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State game to see if it will play for a championship.

    Texas Tech will look to play spoiler, upset the Bears and finish 7-5 on the year as the team gets ready for a bowl game. The Red Raiders will have to play their best game of the year, as they have struggled against the top teams in the Big 12 this season.

    Baylor has a lot to play for in this one, but Texas Tech will not roll over, which should make this a great game.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Texas Tech at Baylor

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
