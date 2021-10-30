Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Texas looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it heads to No. 16 Baylor on Saturday afternoon in this Big 12 college football matchup.
    Author:

    Texas was riding high three weeks ago at halftime against Oklahoma. The Longhorns were up 38-20 and looked in complete control, as the Sooners could not stop their offense. 

    A game-and-a-half later, they are on a two-game losing streak after blowing that lead and then losing to Oklahoma State two weeks ago.

    How to Watch Texas at Baylor Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

    Live stream the Texas at Baylor Today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Longhorns had a much-needed bye week last week after the disappointing losses in their last two games. Texas was looking like it was on its way back with the dominating first half, but now fans are asking what went wrong.

    On Saturday, it doesn't get any easier as the Longhorns must travel to a resurgent Baylor team that has climbed to No. 16 in the AP Poll.

    The Bears host Texas on a two-game winning streak and are 6-1 on the year. Their only loss was a 24-14 defeat to Oklahoma State.

    Besides that loss, they have been perfect and are one of the surprise teams in the country this year.

    The Bears own wins against Iowa State and BYU, both of which were ranked at the time. It has been an impressive run for Baylor, but the team must now find a way to slow down the potent Longhorn offense on Sunday.

    This has all the makings of a high-scoring, exciting game. Texas will look to get back on track, and Baylor looks to keep pace with first-place Oklahoma.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    30
    2021

    Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

